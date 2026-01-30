Godrej Properties Pune land acquisition: Real estate firm eyes Rs 2,000 crore revenue potential

Godrej Properties has acquired an 8.5-acre land parcel in Pune’s Mahalunge area, as the real estate developer continues to deepen its presence in one of India’s most active residential markets amid strong housing demand.

The company said the land was acquired through an outright purchase and will be developed primarily as a group housing project. The proposed development is expected to have a developable potential of around 2.1 million sq ft, with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 2,000 crore.

The site is located in the Mahalunge–Maan–Nande belt, part of the Mahalunge–Hinjewadi micro-market, and lies close to the upcoming Pune Inner Ring Road along the Hinjewadi–Balewadi corridor. The area has emerged as a key residential catchment, supported by its proximity to major IT and BFSI hubs as well as established social infrastructure, including schools such as Delhi Public School, Mahindra International School and the Symbiosis Centre for Management.

Godrej Properties said the location offers access to both Baner–Balewadi and Hinjewadi, two of Pune’s most prominent commercial clusters, making it attractive for end-users seeking connectivity to employment centres.

“Pune is one of India’s most vibrant urban centres, driven by robust infrastructure development and thriving commercial hubs,” said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive of Godrej Properties. “Acquiring this land parcel marks an important step in our broader strategy to strengthen our presence in Pune and expand across high-potential micro-markets in India’s leading cities.”

The acquisition comes against the backdrop of strong sales momentum for the developer. During calendar year 2025, Godrej Properties sold 16,428 homes with a total saleable area of 27.26 million sq ft, while booking value rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 34,171 crore.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the National Capital Region were the largest contributors to bookings, generating Rs 9,677 crore and Rs 9,348 crore respectively, followed by Bengaluru (Rs 6,566 crore), Pune (Rs 4,083 crore) and Hyderabad (Rs 3,052 crore). The company said 11 individual projects each recorded booking values exceeding Rs 1,000 crore during the year, reflecting the breadth of its residential portfolio.

In the current financial year to date, Godrej Properties has reported booking value of Rs 24,008 crore, up 25% year-on-year, while collections rose 19% to Rs 12,018 crore. In the most recent quarter, Q3 FY26, booking value increased 55% year-on-year to Rs 8,421 crore, with collections growing 40% to Rs 4,282 crore.

