Bajaj Auto Q3 FY26 profit jumps 25% to Rs 2,750 crore as exports, EVs shine

Bajaj Auto reported a 25.2% in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY2026, supported by a recovery in exports, strong domestic motorcycle demand and a rising contribution from its electric vehicle portfolio.

The Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,749.82 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 2,195.65 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 23% year on year to Rs 16,204.45 crore, reflecting broad-based growth across markets.

For the nine months ended December, Bajaj Auto’s consolidated profit increased 28.2% to Rs 7,082.29 crore.

Revenue from the automotive segment climbed 20% to Rs 15,428.81 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 22%to a record Rs 3,161 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 20.8%, up 30 basis points quarter on quarter.

The company said its electric vehicle portfolio accounted for 25% of domestic revenues during the quarter, underlining the growing role of EVs in its India business. Exports crossed 600,000 units in quarterly volumes for the first time in 15 quarters, sustaining a double-digit year-on-year growth trajectory.

Domestic motorcycle sales recorded their strongest quarter in the premium 125cc and above category, aided by improved affordability following the reduction in GST on two-wheelers below 350cc from 28% to 18%.

Geographically, export growth was led by Africa and Asia, while Latin America continued to deliver market-leading performance. The commercial vehicles segment maintained its momentum, delivering around 80,000 units during the quarter, representing growth of more than 50% year on year.

Bajaj Auto said its balance sheet remained robust, with surplus funds of around Rs 15,000 crore, even after distributing Rs 5,864 crore as dividends and infusing more than Rs 2,300 crore into subsidiaries, partly to fund the KTM Austria transaction and expand its financing business.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 17:04:35 IST