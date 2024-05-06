FCB Interface wins the creative mandate for Philips Home Appliances

Pooja Baid - Chief Marketing Officer, Versuni India Home Solutions Limited (formerly Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd.), said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with FCB Interface to enhance our presence in the Kitchen Appliances and Garment Care sectors across all touchpoints. Their innovative approach and creative prowess align perfectly with our vision for scaling the Airfryers and Garment Steamer categories in India. Together, we are poised to redefine consumer experiences and elevate our brand presence to new heights. We eagerly anticipate the boundless creativity and strategic insight that FCB Interface will bring to the table, driving impactful engagement and fostering meaningful connections with our audience.”

Gaurav Dudeja, CEO of FCB Interface, expressed, "Philips is a brand with an incredible legacy, both in India and globally. And it's amazing how its equity has withstood the test of time and the multiple categories it straddles. With innovation at its core, the brand constantly aims to open up new categories and behaviours, and that's a fascinating challenge to take up. Our mandate is to deliver full-funnel solutions across the entire range of home appliances that drive growth for the brand and build brand love. Personally, this is my second stint on this amazing brand, and I'm grateful and excited in equal measure for the opportunity that lies ahead. There's some amazing work already in the pipeline, so watch this space for more."