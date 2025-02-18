KFC India in the hunt for a 'social first agency'

ADVERTISEMENT
KFC India, one of the fast food chains operating in the country, announced on LinkedIn that it was on the lookout for a 'social first agency' that specialised in meme marketing, understood the pulse of GenZ, and could attract the attention of the social media addicts.
The tone of the post being interactive and informal read as, "Does your agency dream in memes, speak fluent Gen Z, and know exactly how to make people stop scrolling? We’re on the lookout for a social first agency who gets social trends & pop culture like nobody’s business. If you’ve got the chops to make brands pop online with agility and everyday relevance, we want to hear from you!"
Further, KFC India also highlighted that 'interested' agencies could comment on the LinkedIn post, and they will take a call 'if they vibe'.
Last year in July, KFC India had appointed FCB India as its creative agency on record. The agency would lead KFC’s 360-degree creative communication as the brand gears up for its next phase of growth in India. FCB India was selected after a multi-agency pitch and would focus on strengthening KFC’s relevance and recruiting next gen KFC consumers.
Earlier Storyboard18 broke the news of the fast food brand’s creative mandate going up for grabs, with top agencies participating in the pitch to get the business in the capital, Delhi.