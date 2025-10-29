Omnicom to retire iconic DDB brand following IPG merger: report

In a move that signals one of the most dramatic shakeups in modern advertising history, Omnicom is reportedly set to retire its iconic agency brand DDB Worldwide following the completion of its acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG).

According to reports from B&T, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cleared the merger under a sweeping integration plan that will streamline Omnicom’s creative networks into three global powerhouses: BBDO Worldwide, McCann, and TBWA\Worldwide.

The move effectively brings an end to DDB (Doyle Dane Bernbach)- a brand that redefined advertising creativity in the 20th century and whose campaigns remain cultural touchstones.

Founded in 1949 by Bill Bernbach, James Edwin Doyle, and Maxwell Dane, DDB’s creative philosophy has pioneered the era of intelligent, human storytelling in advertising.

Over decades, it built relationships with marquee clients including Volkswagen, McDonald’s. In India, DDB's clients include a wide range of large companies like HDFC Bank, Godrej, and Adani Group.

The media reports highlight that in recent years, the agency’s global standing appeared to be waning. In North America, DDB had already undergone restructuring- its New York office merging with Adam&Eve to form Adam&EveDDB, while DDB Canada was absorbed into Omnicom Advertising Group.

Storyboard18 earlier reported that Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG was always expected to trigger brand rationalization across the group’s sprawling network of agencies. Once finalized by the end of 2025, the merger will create the world’s largest advertising holding company, boasting more than 100,000 employees and revenues surpassing Publicis Groupe and WPP.

“Together, we will emerge with the industry’s most talented team and a powerful platform designed to accelerate growth through strategic advantages in data, media, creativity, production, and technology,” Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren said in a recent statement.

Wren has hinted at further consolidation across both networks, suggesting that decisions will prioritize growth and career development over legacy.

“We’ll make appropriate decisions based on what’s going to lead to greater growth and greater career opportunities for our best and most talented people,” he told analysts.

Omnicom has earmarked $750 million in annual synergies, largely from overlapping agencies, shared services and back-office consolidation. The company booked $89 million in Q2 restructuring charges - an early sign that integration workstreams are already in motion. IPG, for its part, has cut 2,400 jobs, or 4.5% of its workforce, since January to streamline ahead of the handover.

Omnicom CFO Philip J Angelastro during the Q2 earnings call, added, "As we get closer to closing the acquisition of IPG, we'll be evaluating ways to accelerate savings opportunities prior to the closing date. We continue to expect to achieve our cost savings target of $750 million."