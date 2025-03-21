Santosh Padhi launches independent advertising agency 'Into Creative'

Santosh Padhi, also known as Paddy launches independent agency 'Into Creative'. Yogesh Rijhwani will lead creative, Tania Dey Strategy and Digital, Namrata Gosavi will lead design and digital, while Gargi Vegiraju will be the business lead.

Paddy is not new to founding an agency. He co-founded Taproot back in 2009 which was sold to the Dentsu group. Into Creative is his brain child to fill the current vacuum in the industry, stated the agency in a statement. He holds the majority stake in the company, while the others are also stakeholders.

Into Creative will help brands find that Big Directional Idea — not a line that lives in communication, but a big bang of an idea that can penetrate deep into the brand universe, further added the agency in its statement.

The team have worked on some of the biggest brands and have powerful work to their credit, such as for Jio 5G, Hero Vida EV, Hero Cycles, Jindal Steel, Jockey, Zoya to name a few. The 6 worked together at Wieden+Kennedy India, which closed its advertising service in India in December 2024. Yogesh, Gargi, Paddy and Ayesha have previously worked together at Taproot.

Padhi stated, “I would have easily retired on an island but the calling from adland is loud and clear. This industry has given me everything and it is time for me to give back.”

He added, “Our focus will be on doing brave, fearless, creative brand work. Indian brands and platforms have grown in number, but creativity hasn’t. Oddly enough, brands are being built on creativity. Somewhere the passion of creative agencies to push boundaries has been lost. In a world where anything is now creatively possible, we are here to fill this vacuum.”

Ayesha Ghosh, chief executive officer said, “More experiments happen when independent. And experiments often fail but every now and then give birth to a gloriously unexpected, triumphant discovery. We’re here for that. "We see ourselves as multipliers. When one collaborates with high creative integrity, respecting every platform, that's when true magnification of ideas happens."

Padhi and Ghosh will be involved with all aspects of the agency.