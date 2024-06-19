The Content Lab appoints Prateek Mehta as Creative Director

The Content Lab, a digital marketing agency, production house and content studio, has appointed Prateek Mehta as Creative Director.

Mehta brings to his new role a decade of experience as a marketing generalist that has seen him work with agencies like Mindshare India, Mullen Lowe Lintas, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi and BBDO Vietnam. His knack for identifying unique trends and insights has enabled him to translate these learnings into effective creative strategies, new media opportunities and successful brand campaigns.

Commenting on his appointment, Mehta said, “The Content Lab’s consumer-focused strategies and emphasis on building creative solutions for dynamic business challenges resonate with my goals to elevate the role of advertising in the life of consumers".

He has represented India at multiple young creative competitions like Young Lions and Young Spikes. Additionally, his work has found recognition not just among clients but also across national and international forums like Cannes Lions, MMA Global and Effies to name a few.

Vaibhav Mehta, Founder and CEO of The Content Lab, said, “We look forward to having him along on our journey to become a fully integrated agency, with a special focus on content solutions. His extensive experience, strategic acumen, leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in propelling the ageny to new heights.”