The Salt Inc. acquires Simplus Information Services to build financial content muscle

The Salt Inc., a technology-powered content agency, has acquired the services business of Mumbai-based Simplus Information Services, a leading content services provider with expertise in pure native content. The consolidated business will offer a wider range of content services to existing and new clients, allowing The Salt Inc. to cater to a broader spectrum of conversation needs for brands across multiple sectors.

Simplus Information Services has built a strong reputation in the BFSI sector since its inception in 2013. Over the past 10 years, Simplus has served more than 70 organisations, including renowned names like Axis Bank, Aditya Birla’s Sun Life Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Geojit.

This strategic alliance will help brands integrate real-time consumer insights with The Salt Inc’s psychometric AI product and Simplus’s content intelligence in the financial domain. The combined entity now becomes an entity that combines science and art and provides relevant experiences to consumers ranging from brand love to brand promise.

Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Founder at The Salt Inc. added, “Together we aim to set new standards in delivering powerful communication solutions that spark meaningful conversations.”

Rajas Kelkar, Founder and Publisher at Simplus, will be leading the entire editorial agenda for The Salt Inc., as Editor of The Salt Inc. bringing his extensive knowledge and leadership to the team.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kelkar said, “The team at Salt Inc. brings formidable skills to the table that would raise the bar of conversations for our combined clients.”