Aalap Desai bids adieu to Dentsu India

Aalap Desai, CCO - Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, has quit. His last day will be July 31, 2023. Desai had joined the India unit of the Japanese advertising network in 2018. Prior to that, he was part of the creative teams at Disney+Hotstar, Leo Burnett, JWT, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy, and Publicis Ambience. According to sources, Desai is expected to start an entrepreneurial stint.

Dentsu confirmed the news with Storyboard18. In a statement, Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India, said, "We live in an ever-changing world, and Aalap is excited to start a new chapter. We wish him the best of luck in all his upcoming endeavours and look forward to celebrating his successes in the future."

In 2021, the Indian unit of Dentsu Group Inc was rocked by a series of senior-level exits. According to insiders, over the last two years, the accelerated ‘transformation’ of Dentsu International’s operations in India led to the leadership changes, consolidations and dissolutions of agency brands. Over the last few months, Dentsu in India has made significant changes and rejigged its leadership to script a turnaround. However, looks like the agency has one more spot to fill up now.