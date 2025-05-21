As a computer scientist, it's a unique time in history: Google co-founder Sergey Brin

Speaking at Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, on May 20, Sergey Brin emphasized that artificial intelligence will be "vastly more transformative" than any previous technology revolution, urging computer scientists to seize the unprecedented opportunity, reported Moneycontrol.

"As a computer scientist, it's a unique time in history," Brin said during an unscheduled appearance at a fireside chat featuring Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and journalist Alex Kantrowitz. "Anybody who is a computer scientist should not be retired right now - should be working on AI. There's just never been a greater problem and opportunity, a greater cusp of technology," he said in the report.

Brin, who co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998, said the current moment surpasses the excitement he felt during the initial internet boom (Web 1.0) and the subsequent mobile revolution.

Having stepped away from active leadership in 2019, Brin returned to Google in 2023 specifically to focus on AI development, following the explosive popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which ignited an industry-wide race in artificial intelligence, the report added.

Reflecting openly on his previous failures, Brin acknowledged the missteps of the original Google Glass project, launched nearly a decade ago, particularly highlighting his lack of expertise in consumer electronics supply chains and manufacturing. “I learned a lot. I made a lot of mistakes with Google Glass," Brin said in the report.

He expressed continued enthusiasm for smart glasses as a product category, emphasizing the advancements made since. Crucially, he mentioned AI advancements have significantly enhanced the practical utility of smart glasses.

Following Brin’s comments, Google announced on May 21 strategic partnerships with eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to develop AI-powered glasses built on Android XR—a mixed-reality operating system integrated with Gemini AI.

The tech giant is also expanding its collaboration with Samsung, working together on software and hardware platforms that developers can begin building on later this year.