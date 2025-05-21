Indri whiskey maker's profit falls 8% to Rs 39 crore in Q4FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Piccadily Agro Industries, manufacturer and seller of malt spirit, reported an 8.03% decline in its net profit in the quarter ended on 31 March 2025. The company's net profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 stood at Rs 39.86 crore compared to Rs 43.34 crore in the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2024.
The company's sales declined by 6.02% to Rs 250.48 crore in Q4FY25 as against Rs 266.53 crore in Q4FY24.
The maker of Indian whiskey, called Indri, has registered a 6.76% decline in its net profit in the full fiscal year 2025. It reported a profit of Rs 102.34 crore compared to Rs 109.76 crore in FY24.
However, the FY25 sales rose by 4.5% to Rs 809.42 crore versus Rs 774.55 crore in FY24.
According to the company, it achieved 40% year-on-year growth to Rs 380 crore in its Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) division, driven by surging global demand for its internationally acclaimed Indri Single Malt Whisky and Camikara.
Indri single malt grew at 37% by volume, while Camikara witnessed a growth of 310% by volume in FY25.
“Our performance this year has been impressive, reflecting our strategic focus and disciplined execution. We are extremely bullish on the long-term potential of the premium IMFL category, which continues to drive higher EBITDA margins, rising from 18.4% to 21.4%. We are actively leveraging both organic and inorganic growth opportunities to accelerate our momentum in this space," Natwar Aggarwal, CFO, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said.
He added that the company has also invested in excess of Rs 500 crore for growth and expansion in new capacities at Indri and a new project at Chhattisgarh, which will be commissioned soon within FY 25-26.