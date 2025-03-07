ABD Limited appoints Arvind Hangal and Roshni Chatterjee as Marketing Directors

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Directors of ABD Limited (Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited) has announced the appointment of Arvind Hangal and Roshni Chatterjee as Marketing Directors, designating them as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) with immediate effect.
Arvind Hangal, who has been associated with the company since November 1, 2011, brings extensive expertise in marketing and brand management. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mumbai and a Master’s in Management Studies in Marketing from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. Before joining ABD Limited, he served as a Category Manager at Novartis India.
Roshni Chatterjee brings over 18 years of experience in driving business growth across the FMCG and B2B sectors in the APAC region. She has held key positions at Unilever, Kraft, Heinz, Sleek, and Jungle Venture, focusing on strategic, data-driven marketing, product innovation, and integrated campaigns. In her last role, she served as the Global Head of Brand and Communications at Sleek Tech in Singapore, where she successfully led brand turnarounds for Vaseline in Thailand and Indonesia. During her tenure at Kraft Heinz, she played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s footprint in the snacking segment across APAC and spearheaded its turnaround strategy in India.
With their vast industry experience and leadership expertise, both Hangal and Chatterjee are expected to play a crucial role in shaping ABD’s marketing strategies and driving its growth in the coming years.