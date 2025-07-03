Nissan India reshuffles its leadership team

ADVERTISEMENT
Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan has announced a key leadership transition in its India operations, stated an ET report. This move comes as the company is preparing for its next phase of growth, and navigate through a period of underperformance in the Indian market.
Saurabh Vatsa, the automobile manufacturer's managing director, will take up the responsibilities for commercial operations, starting August 1. Vatsa will report into Nissan's senior vice-president and chief commercial officer for the AMIEO region Leon Dorssers.
Dorssers, who will look into the India business, succeeds Frank Torres, divisional vice-president, AMIEO region and business transformation, and president, India. Torres is stepping down owing to personal reasons and will support the transition till the end of August, further added the report.
In May, Nissan was set to cut an additional 11,000 jobs across its global operations, taking the total layoffs to a staggering 20,000 — roughly 15 percent of its entire workforce, according to media reports.
The move came ahead of Nissan's financial results, where the carmaker was expected to confirm a net loss of up to 750 billion yen ($5.08 billion) for the business year ended March 2025. This would mark the largest loss in the company's history, driven by impairment charges and a prolonged slump in key markets, the report added.