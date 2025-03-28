            

Adani Group names Sanjay Behl as COO of Adani Cement

Behl will oversee sales, marketing, branding and logistics for the group’s cement business, which includes major national brands like Ambuja and ACC, as well as regional powerhouses such as Penna and Sanghi.

By  Storyboard18Mar 28, 2025 11:10 AM
Adani Group has announced the appointment of Sanjay Behl as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Adani Cement. In this role, Behl will oversee sales, marketing, branding and logistics for the group’s cement business, which includes major national brands like Ambuja and ACC, as well as regional powerhouses such as Penna and Sanghi.

Behl brings decades of leadership experience across multiple industries, having previously served as CEO & Executive Director of Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM). During his tenure, he played a crucial role in transforming GEM into a dominant force in India’s EV sector by expanding its reach in the affordable electric two-wheeler (Ampere) and three-wheeler (Ele & Teja) segments.

Before joining GEM, Behl was CEO of Raymond, where he led a brand transformation for the iconic textile and apparel company. His professional journey also includes key leadership roles at Reliance Group and Nokia, along with his early career at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in 1993.

With his expertise in branding, strategy, and business transformation, Behl’s appointment is expected to drive Adani Cement’s expansion and market leadership.


First Published on Mar 28, 2025 11:10 AM

