TCS strengthens leadership team; appoints Aarthi Subramanian and Mangesh Sathe in new roles

IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is deepening it focus on emerging technological areas like artificial intelligence (AI), data and cloud, stated a media report.

In line with this, TCS has announced leadership appointments. Aarthi Subramanian has been named the executive director - president and chief operating officer, and Mangesh Sathe has appointed as the chief strategy officer.

Subramanian most recently functioned as the group chief digital officer at Tata Sons and has been on the TCS Board as a non-executive member. With her appointment, she will become executive director on the Board of TCS.

She started her career with Tata Consultancy Services in 1989 and has been with the company till 2016, except for a brief period.

While at TCS she was the global head of delivery amongst other responsibilities. During her stint at Tata Sons, she drove the adoption of digital technology, innovation and AI. She has been driving multiple initiatives across the Group.

Sathe most recently was the chief executive officer of Tata Strategic Management Group (TSMG) at Tata Sons. He will also head the global consulting practice and oversee the M&A functions of the company.

Sathe supported group chairman's office and CEOs of Group companies in strategy and transformation initiatives. Mangesh has extensive experience across sectors such as Automotive and Industrial, Consumer, and Technology.

At TSMG, he led various initiatives in areas such as growth and corporate strategy, technology led platforms, inorganic growth, operations transformation, and business incubation.

Prior to TSMG, Sathe has worked with BCG (The Boston Consulting Group) and PRTM (Pittiglio Rabin Todd & McGrath) in US and India.

Both will report to K. Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director.