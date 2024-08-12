AI-powered tools to enhance productivity, not replace jobs: Shiprocket's Somil Agrawal

Since the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a contentious debate has sparked over its impact on employment. However, Somil Agrawal, Head of Marketing at Shiprocket said the logistics industry will witness new job roles backed by AI tools. According to Agrawal, AI will not impact jobs if job seekers can leverage tools like ChatGPT, especially in marketing.

"Candidate equipped with ChatGPT has become an integral part of the hiring process as it has improved our productivity and enhanced social media content," he said.

As per LinkedIn’s 2024 B2B Marketing Benchmark report, 3 in 4 B2B marketing leaders in India are already using Generative AI applications in their marketing activities.

On the international shipping, Agrawal said they were boosting their AI technology, enabling small Indian merchants to sell their products globally. He said that AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT)technologies have enabled data-driven decision-making and automation that are critical for INdina merchants to ensure effective international operations.

Agrawal explained that ML algorithms could forecast inventory needs, optimize supply chains, and personalize customer experiences. On the other hand, IoT connects devices and systems, enabling real-time data collection and automation.

"We are trying to empower brands to sell abroad by giving insights to merchants on how they can sell products on Amazon in the US market as well," he said.

Notably, artificial jewellery is the top-performing category in e-commerce exports, accounting for 40% of exports. Beauty and grooming products contribute to 15-20% of the export demand, according to data by Shiprocket. Trade agreements have provided opportunities for small businesses to reach a broader audience.

Further, Agrawal spoke about the emerging trend of drone delivery service, "We have partnered with Skye Air Mobility to provide quicker services recently".