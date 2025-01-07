            
Akasa Air appoints Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer

In his new role, Belson Coutinho will be responsible for inflight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations, IOCC, operational excellence while also spearheading Akasa Air Learning Academy.

Jan 7, 2025
Belson Coutinho has been a part of Akasa Air’s executive committee since the airline’s inception in 2022.

Akasa Air announced the appointment of Belson Coutinho as its chief operating officer.

In his new role, Coutinho will be responsible for inflight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations, IOCC, operational excellence while also spearheading Akasa Air Learning Academy.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to have Belson step into the role of Akasa Air’s Chief Operating Officer. Belson's multifaceted role over the years had him successfully collaborate with cross-functional teams across airline operations, developing a good understanding of the functioning of operational departments."

He further added, "His passion for brand building, service excellence, training, technology, processes, employee centricity and sharp focus on cost leadership equips him to bring tremendous value to his new role as our COO. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our operational efficiency, deliver on our values of service excellence, and make significant strides toward achieving our vision of becoming a world-class airline.”

Coutinho has been a part of Akasa Air’s executive committee since the airline’s inception in 2022. Prior to assuming the role of co-founder and chief operating officer, he held the position of co-founder and chief marketing and experience officer at Akasa Air where he was instrumental in shaping the brand’s vision, driving category-redefining customer-centric initiatives, and creating a strong foundation for the airline's unprecedented growth, stated the company in a statement.


First Published on Jan 7, 2025 10:16 AM

