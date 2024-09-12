Sejal Haribhakti Mody joins Akasa Air as CHRO

Akasa Air has appointed Sejal Haribhakti Mody as its new Chief Human Resources Officer, effective September 9, 2024, the airline announced on Wednesday.
Before joining Akasa Air, Mody held a leadership role at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, where she took reins as the HR Head for Supply Chain, Legal, and ESG/Sustainability for South Asia. In her role, she was also responsible for Talent Strategy, Organisation Design, Workforce Planning, Culture and Capability building while also focusing on partnering with the Supply Chain and Legal Functions.
Her previous experience included roles such as Senior Vice President for Corporate HR at Disney Star, where she spearheaded HR initiatives during the Disney-Star integration. She also helmed key leadership roles at McKinsey & Co. and Accenture.
Mody has earned an MBA in Finance and Change Management from the Indian School of Business and a BBA Honors in Management Information Systems from Texas McCombs School of Business.
With a career spanning over 20 years, Mody brings a wealth of experience to Akasa Air, which aims to cement its position as one of the top 30 airlines globally by the end of the decade. She brings a wealth of experience in human resources, organizational change, and talent strategy across industries, including FMCG, media and consulting.
Akasa Air began operations in August 2022, and Mody will now be responsible for driving organizational and functional transformation, enterprise performance and talent management, and leadership development. She will also put strong focus on employee experience and culture, as per reports.