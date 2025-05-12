Amar Chitra Katha's CEO & President Preeti Vyas steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Preeti Vyas, who led Amar Chitra Katha, comic book publisher as the chief executive officer and president, has stepped down from her position.
In a note, she shared, "After six glorious years, I’ll be moving on from Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle Comics Studio this month. Leading these brands that shaped generations of Indians has been the honour of a lifetime."
She added, "This role reaffirmed what I’ve always believed: success isn’t about ideas, it’s about people. Culture, collaboration, and shared purpose matter most. When I look back on my career decades from now, I know this chapter will remain one of its most defining."
During her stint, Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle transformed into digital-first brands, with three digital apps engaging with lacs of paid subscribers both in India and globally.
Even the print business continueed to thrive and grow, with nearly 3.5 mn copies printed and sold every year through their D2C platforms as well as a vast network of bookstores across the country.
Vyas began her career as a retail sales associate at Toys"R"Us, and then joined Sony Music India as key accounts executive: retail. Crossword Bookstores appointed her as retail manager: operations, and then Vyas went on to work across Globus Stores, Kidztown India, Future Group India, and Pantaloon Retail India.