            

Raymond Lifestyle's CFO Sameer Shah steps down

During his stint, Sameer Shah led value creation, growth, governance and digitization in Raymond Lifestyle Limited (RLL) since early 2024.

By  Storyboard18May 12, 2025 10:46 AM
Sameer Shah began his career in PepsiCo India as supply chain finance and then joined General Mills India as financial controller and planner. Then, Godrej Consumer Products Limited appointed him as CFO where he deployed revenue growth management, pricing playbook etc.

During his stint, he led value creation, growth, governance and digitization in Raymond Lifestyle Limited (RLL) since early 2024.

He co-created and led deployment of one of the key strategy of simplification to generate fuel for growth, generating Rs 150Cr of tangible savings.


First Published on May 12, 2025 10:46 AM

