Raymond Lifestyle's CFO Sameer Shah steps down

Sameer Shah, who led Raymond Lifestyle as chief financial officer, has stepped down from his position. During his stint, he led value creation, growth, governance and digitization in Raymond Lifestyle Limited (RLL) since early 2024.
Shah began his career in PepsiCo India as supply chain finance and then joined General Mills India as financial controller and planner. Then, Godrej Consumer Products Limited appointed him as CFO where he deployed revenue growth management, pricing playbook etc.
He co-created and led deployment of one of the key strategy of simplification to generate fuel for growth, generating Rs 150Cr of tangible savings.