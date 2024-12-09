Amazon India's Consumer Electronics Director Ranjit Babu quits

ADVERTISEMENT
Ranjit Babu, who led Amazon India as director - consumer electronics, has stepped down from his position, stated media reports. This move comes amidst senior-level exits and organisational restructuring which is taking place in the company's India operations.
Gaurav Arora and Suresh John are recent high-level departures from Amazon. As the former director of products at Amazon Pay India, Arora was responsible for launching and scaling digital payments across many categories such as bill payments, money transfers, financial service payments, and movie ticketing. He also launched the Amazon Pay wallet product which is ranked among top prepaid payment instrument wallets of India, stated an MC report.
John, who was the former customer experience head at Amazon, has joined Flipkart as vice president - customer experience. At Amazon, John drove contact optimization across voice, chat, messaging and social media through defect reduction at source across verticals, self serve automation and first contact resolution across channels amongst other responsibilities.
Babu started his career as a systems analyst at Pan Arab Reserach Center and then joined Nokia as sales manager where he was elevated as national key account manager. Then, he was appointed as vice president - operations at Karadi Tales Company, and then he joined Amazon, and from there, was appointed as category leader at Cloudtail India Private Limited.