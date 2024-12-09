            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • amazon-indias-consumer-electronics-director-ranjit-babu-quits-49765

Amazon India's Consumer Electronics Director Ranjit Babu quits

This move comes amidst senior-level exits and organisational restructuring which is taking place at Amazon's India operations.

By  Storyboard18Dec 9, 2024 11:03 AM
Amazon India's Consumer Electronics Director Ranjit Babu quits
Babu started his career as a systems analyst at Pan Arab Reserach Center and then joined Nokia as sales manager where he was elevated as national key account manager. Then, he was appointed as vice president - operations at Karadi Tales Company, and then he joined Amazon, and from there, was appointed as category leader at Cloudtail India Private Limited.

Ranjit Babu, who led Amazon India as director - consumer electronics, has stepped down from his position, stated media reports. This move comes amidst senior-level exits and organisational restructuring which is taking place in the company's India operations.

Gaurav Arora and Suresh John are recent high-level departures from Amazon. As the former director of products at Amazon Pay India, Arora was responsible for launching and scaling digital payments across many categories such as bill payments, money transfers, financial service payments, and movie ticketing. He also launched the Amazon Pay wallet product which is ranked among top prepaid payment instrument wallets of India, stated an MC report.

John, who was the former customer experience head at Amazon, has joined Flipkart as vice president - customer experience. At Amazon, John drove contact optimization across voice, chat, messaging and social media through defect reduction at source across verticals, self serve automation and first contact resolution across channels amongst other responsibilities.

Babu started his career as a systems analyst at Pan Arab Reserach Center and then joined Nokia as sales manager where he was elevated as national key account manager. Then, he was appointed as vice president - operations at Karadi Tales Company, and then he joined Amazon, and from there, was appointed as category leader at Cloudtail India Private Limited.


Tags
First Published on Dec 9, 2024 11:03 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

VLCC's Puneet Gulati joins Sleepwell as CMO

VLCC's Puneet Gulati joins Sleepwell as CMO

Brand Makers

90% of our ads rank in the top quartile of FMCG advertising: Colgate's Prabha Narasimhan

90% of our ads rank in the top quartile of FMCG advertising: Colgate's Prabha Narasimhan

Brand Makers

Blockbuster Ad Deal: Omnicom's takeover of IPG to reset global order

Blockbuster Ad Deal: Omnicom's takeover of IPG to reset global order

Brand Makers

India to drive 21st-century growth, women to play key role: Nita Ambani

India to drive 21st-century growth, women to play key role: Nita Ambani

Brand Makers

DEPT appoints David Neal as Global CFO

DEPT appoints David Neal as Global CFO

Brand Makers

CXO Moves across OpenAI, VW India, Adobe, Intel, Raymond Lifestyle and more

CXO Moves across OpenAI, VW India, Adobe, Intel, Raymond Lifestyle and more

Brand Makers

Ad giants Omnicom and IPG in advanced merger talks: Report

Ad giants Omnicom and IPG in advanced merger talks: Report