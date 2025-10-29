Amit Khare, Secy to Vice President, appointed CEO of Sansad TV

ADVERTISEMENT
Amit Khare, Secretary to Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, has been given additional charge as Chief Executive Officer of Sansad TV.
Khare will take over the charge from Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, whose extended tenure in Lok Sabha ends next month. According to a Parliament of India notification, the governing council of the Sansad TV has decided to give Khare additional charge as Sansad TV CEO “with immediate effect and until further orders”.
Khare was appointed as Secretary to the new Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan in September.
A retired bureaucrat now, Khare has been serving as Advisor to the Prime Minister since October 12, 2021, handling matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister’s Office. He was also part of the core team that formulated and implemented the National Education Policy, 2020.
A 1985-batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Khare is a graduate of St. Stephen’s College in Delhi, and holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad.
He is also widely noted for his role in exposing the ‘fodder scam’ of Bihar. He has also worked as Secretary Information and Broadcasting and Secretary Higher Education.