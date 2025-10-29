Layoffs 2025: Which companies are laying off employees by thousands? See full list

ADVERTISEMENT
Layoffs are affecting employees on a global scale. With the advent of AI and massive restructuring of companies internally, job cuts are making headlines not just in India but across the world. In the most recent case, Amazon is reportedly planning to cut between 800 and 1,000 corporate jobs in India as part of its wider global restructuring effort, according to The Economic Times, which cited sources familiar with the development.
In another recent case, Accenture laid off more than 11,000 employees worldwide in a period of mere three months. This showed how fast the consulting industry is reshaping itself in the age of artificial intelligence. While efficiency gains and cost savings are evident, the human cost is important, especially for those unable to transition quickly enough into AI-related work. As the pace of change accelerates, the question isn’t just whether AI can do more, but whether industries, governments, and education systems can equip people fast enough to remain relevant in an AI-driven workforce.