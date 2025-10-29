Amazon layoffs 2025: Company may axe up to 1,000 jobs in India as part of global layoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon is reportedly planning to cut between 800 and 1,000 corporate jobs in India as part of its wider global restructuring effort, according to The Economic Times, which cited sources familiar with the development.
The move forms part of the e-commerce giant’s global workforce reduction, which will see around 14,000 roles eliminated worldwide as Amazon doubles down on artificial intelligence. The total number of job cuts in India could exceed 1,000, the report noted.
The layoffs are expected to affect several departments — including finance, marketing, human resources and technology — and will primarily impact employees who report to Amazon’s global teams. Livemint could not independently verify the report.
The confirmation of global job cuts came on Tuesday from Beth Galetti, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology. This announcement follows earlier remarks from CEO Andy Jassy, who in June warned that AI-driven automation would lead to a reduction in the company’s workforce.
“The reductions we’re sharing today are a continuation of this work to get even stronger by further reducing bureaucracy, removing layers, and shifting resources to ensure we’re investing in our biggest bets,” Galetti said in a company blog post.
The restructuring comes as Amazon continues its long-term transformation towards AI-led operations. Earlier reports suggested the company could ultimately cut as many as 30,000 positions globally — its largest workforce reduction since 2022, when around 27,000 roles were eliminated.
Galetti also indicated that Amazon intends to hire again in key strategic areas in 2026, even as the company adapts to what she called “the most transformative technology since the Internet.”
“Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well,” she added. “What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is enabling companies to innovate faster than ever before.”