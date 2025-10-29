Netflix CTO confirms vertical video experiments ahead, says 'not competing with TikTok'

Netflix is preparing to expand its experiments with vertical video formats as part of its effort to explore new types of content on mobile, Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone revealed at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 conference on Tuesday. She explained that while Netflix is experimenting with mobile-friendly video formats, the company does not intend to compete directly with TikTok or other short-form video platforms.

Stone acknowledged that audiences use their devices differently depending on the moment — sometimes seeking full-length films, series or games, and at other times preferring shorter, more “snackable” content. She said Netflix wanted to ensure it could meet users in both contexts by offering a broader range of viewing options suited to mobile consumption.

Earlier this year, Netflix began testing a vertical video feed on mobile devices that lets users scroll through short clips from its original titles, designed to inspire them to watch the full film or series. Stone hinted that this feed could evolve beyond discovery into a more versatile content format in the future.

She pointed to Moments, a video-clipping feature within the Netflix app that allows viewers to capture and share their favourite scenes from shows or films. Stone suggested that these short clips could eventually be integrated into the vertical video feed, though she stopped short of confirming specific plans. She said the company would continue experimenting with different types of content within the vertical feed, as well as new ways to clip and share material from Netflix titles.

Stone added that Netflix’s innovation around Moments was designed to foster a sense of social connection through shared content, describing it as a form of short-form experience. However, she clarified that Netflix does not intend to mimic TikTok’s model or chase short-form trends purely for the sake of competition. The company’s focus, she noted, remains on creating unique entertainment experiences and meaningful engagement moments that align with what Netflix viewers value most.