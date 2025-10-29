Swiggy unveils DeskEats 2.0 with over 2 lakh desk-friendly food items

ADVERTISEMENT
Swiggy has announced the rollout of DeskEats 2.0, the refreshed version of DeskEats launched earlier this year. This updated version is designed to offer an enhanced experience to new-age working professionals, with a curated selection of over 200,000 desk-friendly food items listed on the platform.
DeskEats offers a wide range of dishes in non-messy and convenient packaging and cutlery that they can easily consume at the work desk. DeskEats has received an overwhelming response and is now serving 5000 corporate heavy co-living places in addition to 7,000 tech parks across 30 cities in India.
As part of the launch, Starbucks will introduce a limited period “Power Lunch” starting at ₹199, and is live till November 08, 2025. Users can choose from 29 items for “Power Lunch” including Paneer Tikka Sandwich, Chilli Cheese Toast, Tofu & Spinach Croissant Sandwich, , Tall Cold Coffee, Tall Java Chip Frappuccino, and Tall Vietnamese Cold Brew This offer is available across 252 outlets of Starbucks spread over25 cities in the country.
Users can easily access this collection by simply typing ‘DESK’ in the Swiggy search bar, which will display the curated range of desk-friendly dishes. DeskEats 2.0 has been designed in collaboration with restaurant partners, based on consumer insights around popular dishes that are usually messy to eat. Swiggy is working closely with various partners to make desk-friendly dining more seamless, practical, and enjoyable.
DeskEats offers collections such as Value Combos, Stress Munchies, Quick Desserts, Chai-Coffee Breaks, One-handed Grabbies, Healthy Nibbles, and Teamwork Bites—each addressing a specific use case that resonates with the working professionals. These collections ensure the office goers have quick and easy access to variety of dishes.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy said, “Working professionals continue to juggle between multiple meetings and deadlines during the course of their day. When we launched DeskEats, we reimagined fitting food delivery in this demanding work day. With DeskEats 2.0, we have gone a step further and rolled out a curated set of offerings that cater to more use cases and offer additional choices of food that can be consumed at your desk. By leveraging consumer insight and collaborating with partners, we’re creating a differentiated proposition for India’s growing workforce segment- one that brings together taste, convenience, and smart packaging in equal measure. It is encouraging to see big brands partnering with us to redefine experience at the work desk. We are excited to launch Power Lunch with Starbucks and look forward to launching more such exclusive partnerships.”