Govt seeks feedback on proposal to mandate ‘country of origin’ filter for imported goods on e-commerce platforms

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has released the Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, seeking public comments from stakeholders by November 22, 2025.
The proposed amendment mandates that every e-commerce entity selling imported products must provide a searchable and sortable filter for the country of origin alongside product listings. The move aims to enhance transparency and enable consumers to make informed purchasing decisions, particularly in the wake of increasing demand for clarity on the provenance of goods sold online.
Currently, most platforms display the 'country of origin' only within the product description section.
The draft notification, issued under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, will amend Rule 6(10) of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. Once finalized, the updated rule will take effect from the date of its publication in the official gazette.
Stakeholders and industry bodies can share their inputs via email to the Department of Consumer Affairs at dirwm-ca@nic.in, ashutosh.agarwal13@nic.in, or mk.naik72@gov.in
The ministry has emphasized that the English version of the draft rules will prevail in case of any discrepancies, and that the amendment aligns with the government’s broader efforts to strengthen consumer rights and standardize digital commerce disclosures.
Recently, the department held a virtual consultation with e-commerce platforms and industry stakeholders to explore amending the Legal Metrology Rules, paving the way for the introduction of such a filter. While there was broad consensus among the companies on the proposal, some flagged potential technical challenges—particularly concerning existing algorithms and mobile UI constraints.
It was shared that introduction of this filter may pose technical challenges for e-commerce platforms- challenges that can likely be resolved— and it could create an added compliance burden for companies that hold inventory.