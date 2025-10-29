Raymond Lifestyle posts Rs 75 crore Q2 profit even as marketing spend rises

ADVERTISEMENT
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd on Wednesday announced its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2026 (Q2 FY26). The company reported a profit of Rs 75 crore for the July–September quarter, up from Rs 42 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,832 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 1,708 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income for the quarter was Rs 1,865 crore, up from Rs 1,735 crore in Q2 FY25.
The company’s EBITDA reached Rs 259 crore in Q2 FY26, with a margin of 13.9%, achieved despite consciously increasing advertising spend.
However, Raymond Lifestyle noted that growth in international business — particularly garmenting and B2B exports — was partly offset by headwinds during Q2 FY26. These included steep US tariffs, deferred orders and margin pressure from overseas buyers, even as strong domestic demand across core lifestyle categories strengthened performance.
“Our quarterly performance reflects encouraging momentum driven by strong domestic demand across core lifestyle categories. Even as we navigate global macro-economic headwinds, we remain focused on agility and strategic foresight — closely tracking opportunities from the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and potential risks from US tariff changes. This disciplined approach ensures we continue creating enduring value for all stakeholders,” said Gautam Hari Singhania, Executive Chairman of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd.