Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Indian artist to sell out stadium show in Sydney

Global music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has made history by becoming the first Indian artist to completely sell out a stadium show in Sydney, marking a significant milestone for Indian music on the world stage.
The concert, part of Dosanjh’s ongoing Aura Tour, drew an estimated 30,000 fans to the venue, with ticket prices reaching as high as $800. The event was more than a live performance — it was a vibrant celebration of Punjabi culture, identity, and global pride, as fans sang along, waved flags, and filled the arena with electric energy.
Adding to the evening’s emotional highs, a fan and his family recreated Dosanjh’s viral Met Gala 2025 look — a playful tribute that caught the crowd’s attention. In a heartwarming moment, the artist invited the children on stage, creating one of the most memorable highlights of the night.
Meanwhile, Dosanjh’s latest album Aura continues to top global playlists. Tracks such as Kufar (featuring Manushi Chhillar), You and Me, and Charmer (featuring Sanya Malhotra) have resonated strongly with audiences worldwide, further cementing his place as one of India’s most influential global performers