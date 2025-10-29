Netflix reaches settlement with ex-India legal head in gender bias lawsuit

ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix has reached a settlement with its former India legal director, Nandini Mehta, who had accused the streaming giant of gender discrimination and wrongful termination, according to court filings in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
The settlement, filed on 24 October, concludes a lawsuit that Mehta brought against Netflix in 2021, following her dismissal from the company the previous year. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
A lawyer representing Mehta confirmed that the dispute had been resolved but declined to provide further details. Netflix and its legal representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment as per a report by Reuters.
According to court documents, Mehta joined Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP in early 2018, where she was responsible for negotiating regional content deals and strengthening the company’s relationships with the Indian creative industry.
In her complaint, Mehta alleged she faced “blatant discrimination and harassment” during her tenure and claimed she was terminated in 2020 after raising whistleblower concerns. Netflix denied these allegations, asserting that Mehta was dismissed for misusing a corporate card for personal expenses — a claim her lawsuit described as “materially false and contrary to documentary evidence.”
The case, titled Mehta v. Netflix Inc., was filed under No. 21STC25741 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Mehta was represented by Roxanne Davis and Frank Hakim of Davis, Gavsie & Hakim, while Netflix was represented by Katherine Smith of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.