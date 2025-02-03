Govt issues advisory to cable operators; mandatory to carry four DD HD channels

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to multi-system operators (MSOs) and local cable operators (LCOs) on January 30, 2025, notifying them of the names of Doordarshan channels or channels operated by or on behalf of Parliament to be mandatorily carried by the cable operators in their cable service.
The channels under the modified list of mandatory channels include DD Assam- General Entertainment (Regional), DD Odia General Entertainment (Regional), Sansad TV-1 HD News and Current Affairs (Lok Sabha), Sansad TV-1 News and Current Affairs (Lok Sabha), Sansad TV-2 HD News and Current Affairs (Rajya Sabha) and Sansad TV-2 News and Current Affairs (Rajya Sabha), DD National HD General Entertainment (Hindi), DD News HID News and Current Affairs (Hindi), DD Sports HD Sports and DD India HD News and Current Affairs (English).
Sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 (the Act) empowers the Central Government to notify the names of Doordarshan channels or the channels operated by or on behalf of Parliament, to be mandatorily carried by the cable operators in their cable service (mandatory channels) and the manner of reception and re-transmission of the said channels.
Issuing certificate of registration to the MSOs and the LCOs (collectively known as cable operators), the Ministry said, "...the Ministry vide Notification No. S.O. 325 (E) dated 17.01 .2025 has further modified the list of mandatory channels by way of modification of existing mandatory channels, viz. S No. 16, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28.
Any violation of section 8 of the Act shall invite such action as provided in therein and the Rules framed thereunder as well as the terms and conditions stipulated in the registration certificate, as the case may be."