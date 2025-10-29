MIB warns OTT platforms: Avoid content that hurts India’s image or foreign relations

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a fresh advisory to publishers of online curated content, reminding them to steer clear of themes or portrayals that could harm India’s sovereignty, national security, or diplomatic relations.
In the latest notice dated October 28, 2025, addressed to OTT platforms and their self-regulatory bodies, the ministry reiterated its earlier 2021 advisory, urging content creators to “exercise due caution and discretion” while producing or streaming films, web series, biopics, and documentaries- particularly those centered on gangsters and criminals.
The advisory underlines four key areas of concern for the government: content that affects “the sovereignty and integrity of India,” “jeopardises the security of the state,” is “detrimental to India’s friendly relations with foreign countries,” or “likely to incite violence or disturb public order.”
The communication, signed by Deputy Secretary (Digital Media) Arpitha S., has been circulated to all publishers of online curated content as well as the self-regulatory bodies representing OTT players. It reiterates that platforms are expected to comply with the spirit of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which govern digital content distribution in India.
OTT players welcome Ministry of I&B’s accessibility draft; flag rollout hurdles for smaller platforms
Over the past few years, several web series and documentaries have sparked diplomatic or political backlash- either for their portrayal of India’s internal affairs or depictions of sensitive international relationships.