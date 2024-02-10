Amway onboards Rajneesh Chopra as its India chief

Direct selling FMCG company Amway has appointed Rajneesh Chopra as its new India chief. Chopra, who was previously the chief commercial officer at Immunotec, a Texas based direct selling wellness company, succeeds Anshu Budhraja, who had resigned from his position at Amway a few months back.

Chopra began his career at Revlon as assistant manager - sales and marketing, and then began his career as business development manager at Amway. Then he rose to the ranks to hold the position of vice president -sales.

Chopra managed P&L for Amway North America (United States, Canada, and Caribbean Islands), he grew the business over a $1 B with a very strong bottom line. He also contributed to the growth in market share in the consumer category of beauty and wellness.

Chopra also helped Amway North America transform into one of the fastest-growing markets across all markets of Amway. This included channelizing all sales-led functions, strategy development, and managing a vast network of 350,000 distributors.

During his stint at Revlon, Chopra launched Revlon in India, launched fragrances in the country and managed the sales team and channel distributors to enhance business funnels.