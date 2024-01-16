AnyMind Group appoints Gargee Banerjee

AnyMind Group, a technology company for the business supply chain, has appointed Gargee Banerjee as associate vice president, D2C, India. Banerjee, who has worked across India in metros and emerging markets brings in her expertise in revenue and operations management and will work towards helping the company capture potential growth opportunities across mid-market segments/companies.

In her entire career span, she has worked in leadership positions in DNA, DB Corp Ltd (Radio Div), Big FM, and Saatchi & Saatchi wherein she handled the accounts of Videocon, Ranbaxy, Radio Khaitan, British High Commission, and ONGC amongst others.

Speaking on her new role at AnyMind Group, Banerjee commented, “I am excited to be a part of AnyMind Group India. The sector of SMEs is a major benefactor to the social and economic development of the country. In India, this sector has gained prominence due to its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and exports of the country. Initially, the marketing mix of these SMEs revolved around the traditional practices, however, with the introduction of Digital India and the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift towards adopting digital media marketing and e-commerce practices is evident. In my new role as the Leader of the D2C business vertical in India, I look forward to tapping this vast potential with AnyMind offerings and expanding and penetrating the group's reach further.”