Asymmetrique appoints Urvashi Khanna as VP - content and brand solutions

Asymmetrique, a Mumbai-based marketing solutions agency, has appointed Urvashi Khanna as vice president, content and brand solutions.

Khanna brings over 15+ years of industry experience in creating content strategies across multiple formats. Her expertise lies in uplifting brand engagement by deploying content across the overall customer journey through the right partnerships, integrations, strategies & distribution channels.

Having begun as a journalist at UTVi, she went on to work as a creative director and producer for several boutique advertising agencies and developed branded content for broadcasters like MTV, Channel V, Bindass, and Disney amongst others. She has also lent her expertise to brands like Jeep, OPPO, Beam Suntory, Ola, Nestle, Dabur, Melorra, Citi Bank, Spykar, Lenskart and Eros Now.

"We are delighted to welcome Urvashi to our team," says founder and managing director, Nitin Gupta. He adds, "Urvashi possesses a strong understanding of the changing content landscape. Her experience in mapping customer journeys and translating them into captivating creative and content strategies will be instrumental in propelling our future growth.”

“We are living in the most dynamic times where innovative storytelling; influencer marketing & new age media platforms are defining consumer behavior. And now with AI, blockchain, Web3 - the content economy is seeing a boost where rewards & results are instant yet indeterminate, and brands need to challenge their own consumer-content matrix more frequently. I am excited to be part of this change & with the talented teams at Asym, I am sure we will create an ecosystem that will disrupt how content finds its place in the digital era of brand building & communication,” quoted Khanna.