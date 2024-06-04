Cloud TV appoints Pitchfork Partners as its new strategic communications partner

Cloud TV, India’s first and only provider of white-labelled, turnkey Smart TV and OTT operations systems, has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting, – a Mumbai-based firm with operations across India – as its new communication partner. With this appointment, Pitchfork Partners will spearhead marketing communications and social media mandates for Cloud TV.

Speaking on the appointment, Abhijeet Rajpurohit, co-founder & COO, Cloud TV, said, “As a company that is paving the way to make smart TVs affordable and digital content accessible on large screens to the Indian audience, we are excited to welcome Pitchfork Partners as our communications partner. Their experience and capabilities will be crucial to helping us achieve our communication objectives as we navigate the business landscape in India. We look forward to working with them to sharpen the brand narrative and create a distinct identity for the organisation.”

Cloud TV is India's first TV Operating System (OS), developed by Mumbai-based software company CloudWalker Streaming Technologies. As India’s first and only provider, Cloud TV OS brings features typically available in high-end TV brands to the affordable TV segment in India. With over 200 Apps and Live TV channels, Cloud TV has close to 60 lakh users throughout India.

Sharing his views on the appointment, Jaideep Shergill, co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, said, “Cloud TV is a pioneer for Smart TV OS in the Indian market. Being a homegrown brand, they’ve accomplished significant milestones over the years. We are proud to work with this Make in India brand, and I am confident that our expertise in managing strategic communication for businesses in the technology and entertainment sectors will play a role in helping them achieve their communication goals.”