Atsushi Takase to take charge as MD at Mitsubishi Electric India

Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI) has announced the appointment of Atsushi Takase as the new Managing Director. As per the company, the appointment will be effective from October 1, 2024.

In his new role, Takase will focus on enhancing operational excellence and sustainable growth at MEI. His mission is to effectively leverage the integrated operations of MEI to addresses social issues through its business while aligning with the "Make in India" initiative. By leveraging his vast experience and deep understanding of the market, he aims to foster innovation and drive initiatives that maximize value for stakeholders.

"I am excited to join Mitsubishi Electric India at a time when the company is poised for significant growth. I look forward to working with our talented team to further strengthen our market presence and continue our mission of 'Changes for the Better' through technology while prioritizing sustainability," Atsushi Takase said on his appointment as MD.

