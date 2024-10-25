            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • atsushi-takase-to-take-charge-as-md-at-mitsubishi-electric-india-46092

      Atsushi Takase to take charge as MD at Mitsubishi Electric India

      Takase will focus on enhancing operational excellence and sustainable growth at MEI. His mission is to effectively leverage the integrated operations of MEI to addresses social issues through its business while aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 25, 2024 10:50 AM
      Atsushi Takase to take charge as MD at Mitsubishi Electric India
      Takase joined Mitsubishi Electric in 1988 and has held various significant positions throughout his career

      Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI) has announced the appointment of Atsushi Takase as the new Managing Director. As per the company, the appointment will be effective from October 1, 2024.

      In his new role, Takase will focus on enhancing operational excellence and sustainable growth at MEI. His mission is to effectively leverage the integrated operations of MEI to addresses social issues through its business while aligning with the "Make in India" initiative. By leveraging his vast experience and deep understanding of the market, he aims to foster innovation and drive initiatives that maximize value for stakeholders.

      "I am excited to join Mitsubishi Electric India at a time when the company is poised for significant growth. I look forward to working with our talented team to further strengthen our market presence and continue our mission of 'Changes for the Better' through technology while prioritizing sustainability," Atsushi Takase said on his appointment as MD.

      With over 36 years of experience within Mitsubishi Electric, Takase is well-equipped to lead MEI into its next phase of growth and innovation. Takase joined Mitsubishi Electric in 1988 and has held various significant positions throughout his career, including Deputy Managing Director at MEI and Vice President of the Transportation Systems Division in the U.S.A. His extensive international experience includes managing key projects with major clients such as the New York City Subway, showcasing his expertise in transportation systems and global strategic planning. As Mitsubishi Electric continues to grow its footprint in India, Takase's leadership will be pivotal in driving the company’s mission of "Changes for the Better", ensuring that MEI remains at the forefront of technological advancement while addressing the evolving needs of society.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 25, 2024 10:50 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives 63% pay increase for 2024

      Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives 63% pay increase for 2024

      Brand Makers

      Mitali Srivastava Hough moves on from McCann Worldgroup to pursue new ventures

      Mitali Srivastava Hough moves on from McCann Worldgroup to pursue new ventures

      Brand Makers

      'India still needs to deliver broadband to homes', says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

      'India still needs to deliver broadband to homes', says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

      Brand Makers

      Disney+Hotstar's head Sajith Sivanandan quits

      Disney+Hotstar's head Sajith Sivanandan quits

      Brand Makers

      J.P. Morgan Chase Bank India appoints Pranav Chawda as new CEO

      J.P. Morgan Chase Bank India appoints Pranav Chawda as new CEO

      Brand Makers

      Former WPP deal-maker Lance Maerov joins Canaccord Genuity as it expands M&A practice

      Former WPP deal-maker Lance Maerov joins Canaccord Genuity as it expands M&A practice

      Brand Makers

      Nvidia AI Summit Live: AI models will help our employees become super employees, says Jensen Huang

      Nvidia AI Summit Live: AI models will help our employees become super employees, says Jensen Huang