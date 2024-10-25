            
      Mitali Srivastava Hough moves on from McCann Worldgroup to pursue new ventures

      Mitali Srivastava Hough hinted at her intent to mentor her creative consultancy - The Equal Agency and continue advising various other agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 25, 2024 10:20 AM
      Mitali Srivastava Hough has stepped down from her role as Senior VP and Head of Planning for the Mumbai office of McCann Worldgroup.

      With over 25 years of experience, Hough has worked with agencies like DDB Mudra, Ogilvy & Mather, Famous Innovations, and TBWA India. Notably, she was the first planner in Indian advertising to co-found an agency, Utopeia Communicationz, followed by another venture, Equal, specializing in CSR solutions, stated the company.

      Hough hinted at her intent to mentor her creative consultancy - The Equal Agency and continue advising various other agencies. “I am deeply grateful for the experiences and relationships I’ve built at McCann. My time there was short but I got the opportunity to work with Prasoon Joshi and some incredible talent and clients across various industries. As I look ahead, I feel a sense of excitement to push my boundaries further. It’s the right moment to explore new horizons, take on new challenges, and pursue my passions in ways I haven’t yet imagined. I look forward to continuing my journey through mentoring and consultancy work, and I’m eager to bring my energy into new collaborations” she shared.

      In addition to her consultancy work, she is diving into a collaboration with musical maestro AR Rahman, where she will be contributing as a writer on a project that is an amalgamation of creativity and technology.


      First Published on Oct 25, 2024 10:20 AM

