Avinash Pant, Meta’s former marketing director, joins Red Bull

Avinash Pant, who began his career at The Coca-Cola Company has also worked in companies like The Walt Disney Company, Nike India and Red Bull prior to joining Meta.

By  Storyboard18Dec 11, 2023 10:15 AM


Avinash Pant, who led Meta (formerly known as Facebook) as marketing head, has rejoined Red Bull.

Pant, who began his career at The Coca-Cola Company has also worked in companies like The Walt Disney Company, Nike India and Red Bull prior to joining Meta.

Pant said, “You know that Red Bull gives you wings, right? Well, gave me big ones to get me to move all the way to beautiful Salzburg! This will also answer why you have been seeing so much snow on my feed lately? My break from work is truly over and I am delighted to be back at Red Bull; and the location only makes it better!"


First Published on Dec 11, 2023 10:09 AM

