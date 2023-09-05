comScore

Bata’s Anand Narang steps down; joins Vedant Fashions as chief marketing and digital officer

Anand Narang led the transformation of Bata and drove digital and e-commerce growth.

By  Storyboard18Sep 5, 2023 12:04 PM
Anand Narang started his career at Bharti Airtel, and went on to work across Comverse, Nokia UK, Huawei and Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Anand Narang, who served as the vice president - marketing and customer experience, has quit the company to join Vedant Fashions as chief marketing and digital officer.

Narang drove omnichannel revenue, profit and brand-building for ecommerce (B2C and B2B marketplaces, home delivery, own D2C website), 2000 Bata and Hush Puppies retail and franchise stores and Shop in shops and 25K multi-brand outlets in distribution channel across India.

He led the transformation of Bata, drove digital and e-commerce growth, created omnichannel experiences, and repositioned Bata as a digital-savvy and fashion brand. Narang started his career at Bharti Airtel, and went on to work across Comverse, Nokia UK, Huawei and Reliance Jio Infocomm. He holds a masters in business administration specialising in marketing and international business from Management Development Institute.


