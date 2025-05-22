Barbeque-Nation losses widen to Rs 20.6 crore in Q4FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Thursday announced its quarter 4 result for the fiscal year 2025. The company's losses widened to Rs 20.6 crore in Quarter 4 FY25 compared to Rs 3.7 lakh Q4 FY24.
In full fiscal 2025, Barbeque's losses have climbed to Rs 27 crore versus Rs 11.1 crore in FY24. The delivery sales have declined significantly in Q4 fiscal 2025 compared to previous fiscal year 2024 while delivery sales witnessed 3% rise on YoY basis.
The company clocked dine-in sales at Rs 244.2 crore Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 248.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The delivery sales increased from Rs 46.6 crore in Q4 FY24 to Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY25.
The revenue from operation of the company stood at Rs 292.7 crore in the March quarter in FY25 while in full fiscal, it stood at Rs 12,330.49 million.
In Q4 FY25, the company's revenue stood at Rs 38.29 crore--a drop of 12% on QoQ basis.
Barbeque Nation India added two restaurant in India and one in Sri Lanka in the March quarter in FY25. It is also set to make a debut in Saudi Arabia soon. Overall, the buffet grill hospitality chain opened a total 10 restaurants in fiscal 2025.
The company has planned to drive network expansion of 8-10% in the near-term. Besides, to improve the operating margins, Barbeque would also opt for efficient cost controls and revive same store sales growth.