Blake Chandlee steps down as TikTok’s Global Business President amid US ban

Blake Chandlee, TikTok’s president of global business solutions, has stepped down as part of a company reorganization, marking another high-profile exit as the platform faces a potential ban in the United States on April 5. His resignation follows a wave of leadership departures, adding to the mounting challenges for the social media giant.

As per a report by Bloomberg, an internal memo confirmed that Chandlee, who oversaw global advertising sales and marketing, will transition into an advisory role. His global business solutions team is set to merge with the global monetization product technology team starting April 1. Before his exit, at least eight other executives, including music chief Ole Obermann, had reportedly left TikTok or announced their departures in 2025.

In the memo, Chandlee emphasized TikTok’s rapid advertising growth, stating that it has been the fastest-growing ad platform worldwide, excluding Douyin, its Chinese counterpart. He also revealed that TikTok is aiming for a 50% increase in ad revenue this year.

TikTok’s Future in the US Hangs in the Balance

Chandlee’s departure coincides with a critical moment for TikTok as it navigates ongoing regulatory hurdles in the US. The Biden administration recently extended the deadline for a potential ban by 75 days, with former President Donald Trump hinting at progress in the platform’s sale. Reports suggest that four different groups are in discussions to acquire TikTok.

Meanwhile, ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is exploring strategies to maintain operations in the US without selling the platform. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in January, Bill Ford, CEO of General Atlantic and a ByteDance board member, confirmed that the company was evaluating compliance measures to align with US regulations.

Earlier this year, on January 18, TikTok users in the US faced a temporary outage, with the app displaying a message that services were "temporarily unavailable." The platform resumed normal operations the following day, though regulatory concerns continue to loom over its future in the country.