Bombay HC grants relief to Karan Johar, restrains release of 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'

Bombay High Court has restrained the release of the film "Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar" after Bollywood director Karan Johar filed a plea over misuse of his name. The judgement was passed by Justice RI Chagla on Thursday.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Justice Chagla observed that the use of Johar's name in film and promotional videos in an unauthorised manner would prima facie violate the fundamental rights and personality of the director.

Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar was scheduled for a release on 14 June, Friday.

"The film...makes a direct reference to Johar and is an unauthorised use of his name. The use of the name prime facie makes it evident that the defendants have used Johar’s personality. The defendants are thus creating confusion that the film is associated with Johar, as the name is solely associated with him," the Bombay High Court judgement reads.

Therefore, Justice Chagla passed an interim order restraining the release of the film and asking the makers of the film to stop using Karan Johar's name, together or in parts, in the film's title or promotions.

The court has restrained the release temporarily until they remove Karan Johar's name from the film's title and in existing film promotions.

Karan Johar had filed a lawsuit against IndiaPride Advisory (the producers of Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar), Sanjay Singh (writer), and Bablu Singh (film director). The plea mentioned that the makers used his name unlawfully.

Johar had sought a permanent injunction against the filmmakers to stop them from using his name in the title of the film, Bar and Bench added.

He claimed that by using his 'brand name' unlawfully, the makers were riding on his goodwill and reputation.