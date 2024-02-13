comScore

Bridgestone appoints Hiroshi Yoshizane as managing director - India

Hiroshi Yoshizane will succeed Stefano Sanchini, who took up the position in January 2023 replacing incumbent Parag Satpute.

Feb 13, 2024
Bridgestone Corporation underwent a global restructuring where India was reorganised under East to create Asia Pacific, India and China as a strategic business unit (SBU). (Image source: Unsplash)

Manufacturing company Bridgestone has appointed Hiroshi Yoshizane as managing director for the India region. Currently, he holds the position of executive vice president - solution business, retail and service business at Bridgestone Tire Solution Japan. Yoshizane will succeed Stefano Sanchini, who took up the position in January 2023 replacing incumbent Parag Satpute.

Sanchini will take up the designation of vice president - consumer replacement, Europe.

Bridgestone Corporation underwent a global restructuring where India was reorganised under East to create Asia Pacific, India and China as a strategic business unit (SBU).


First Published on Feb 13, 2024 8:22 AM

