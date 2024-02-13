Bridgestone appoints Hiroshi Yoshizane as managing director - India

Manufacturing company Bridgestone has appointed Hiroshi Yoshizane as managing director for the India region. Currently, he holds the position of executive vice president - solution business, retail and service business at Bridgestone Tire Solution Japan. Yoshizane will succeed Stefano Sanchini, who took up the position in January 2023 replacing incumbent Parag Satpute.
Sanchini will take up the designation of vice president - consumer replacement, Europe.
Bridgestone Corporation underwent a global restructuring where India was reorganised under East to create Asia Pacific, India and China as a strategic business unit (SBU).