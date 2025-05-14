Bill Gates praises Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic goals: ‘off to a very good start’

Bill Gates has pledged to give away 99% of his wealth through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He recently commended Mark Zuckerberg for his philanthropic ambitions, noting the Meta CEO’s commitment to donate over 90% of his fortune.

In a conversation with Fortune, Gates said Zuckerberg is “off to a very good start,” and highlighted his work through the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative as a strong example of next-generation giving. “He’s someone I talk to about a lot of things, including philanthropy,” Gates said. “There are dozens and dozens of tech entrepreneurs in the Giving Pledge doing amazing giving.”

The Giving Pledge, launched by Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010, is a global movement encouraging the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to commit a majority of their wealth to charitable causes during their lifetimes or in their wills.

Gates, 69, shared a personal update via his blog Gates Notes, reiterating his decision to give away "virtually all" of his wealth through the foundation over the next 20 years. He revealed that the Gates Foundation will formally wind down operations by 31 December 2045, a shift from its original plan to remain active for several decades after his and Melinda French Gates’ deaths.

“This is a change from our original plans,” Gates wrote. “I now believe we can achieve the foundation’s goals on a shorter timeline, especially if we double down on key investments and provide more certainty to our partners.”

He said the decision came during a “moment of reflection” as he approaches several personal milestones in 2025: turning 70, Microsoft turning 50, and the Gates Foundation celebrating its 25th year. He also noted that his late father, who would have turned 100, played a key role in helping him start the foundation.