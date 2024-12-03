Bumble restructures senior leadership team

Bumble Inc announced key updates to the company’s senior leadership team and reaffirmed the company’s outlook for fiscal year 2024.

Neil Shah has been appointed to the newly created role of chief business officer. He will be responsible for the execution of Bumble’s strategic transformation, including driving the company’s revenue model, pricing strategy, and partnerships. Shah has served as an advisor to Bumble Inc. and previously served as chief operating officer and head of business operations at Slack, where he rose through strategy, data and business operations over the last eight years.

Earlier in his career, Shah held strategy roles at Twitter, and began his career as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. His appointment is effective immediately.

“Since the start of this year, we have taken bold steps to transform Bumble and strengthen our business to capture the large opportunity ahead, while changing online dating for the better. Our new Chief Business Officer role leverages Neil’s deep experience scaling technology companies and driving business improvements to advance our mission,” said Lidiane Jones, chief executive officer of Bumble Inc. “With Neil’s partnership and our clear vision for Bumble’s future, we believe we are well positioned to deliver on the tremendous potential we see in the business.”

Anu Subramanian announced her resignation as chief financial officer to pursue opportunities outside the company. She will continue to serve in her role through March 14, 2025 including through Bumble’s year-end earnings and the filing of its Form 10-K, and will assist with the transition of her responsibilities. The company has commenced a search process to identify her successor. Subramanian joined Bumble as CFO in 2020 and was instrumental in the company’s 2021 initial public offering and presided over a period of rapid growth and global expansion, stated company in a statement.

“I want to sincerely thank Anu for her partnership and for her many significant contributions, which have helped grow Bumble into a billion-dollar global business today,” said Jones. “Anu has built a strong finance organization that has supported the Company’s growth and financial discipline, propelling consistent margin improvement and cash generation over the past several years. We are grateful for Anu’s leadership during a critical moment in our Company’s history and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Selby Drummond announced plans to depart from her role as chief marketing officer in January 2025 to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Drummond joined Bumble in 2020 and served as Bumble’s chief brand officer prior to being appointed to the CMO role.