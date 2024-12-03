Intel Corporation's CEO Patrick Gelsinger steps down

Patrick (Pat) Gelsinger, who served as the chief executive officer of Intel Corporation, stepped down from his position on December 1. He served as CEO and a member of the company's board of directors from February 2021 until December 2024.

Intel has named named chief financial officer David Zinsner and senior executive Michelle Johnston Holthaus as interim co-chief executive officers. The moves come less than a week after U.S. officials gave $7.86 billion in subsidies to Intel, stated a Moneycontrol report.

He has more than four decades of technology leadership and experience driving innovation, with 30 of those years serving in Intel engineering and executive roles.

Before rejoining Intel in 2021, Gelsinger was CEO of VMware. In that role, he transformed VMware into a recognized global leader in cloud infrastructure, enterprise mobility and cybersecurity – almost tripling the company’s annual revenues. Gelsinger was also ranked the top CEO in America in 2019 in Glassdoor’s annual employee survey.

Prior to joining VMware in 2012, Gelsinger was president and chief operating officer of EMC’s Information Infrastructure Products business, overseeing engineering and operations for information storage, data computing, backup and recovery, RSA security and enterprise solutions. Gelsinger has served as the chair of the board of directors of Mobileye Global Inc., an autonomous driving technology Intel subsidiary, since October 2022.

Gelsinger began his career in 1979 at Intel, becoming its first chief technology officer and serving as senior vice president and the general manager of the Digital Enterprise Group. He managed the creation of key industry technologies like USB and Wi-Fi. He was the architect of the original 80486 processor, led 14 microprocessor programs and played key roles in the Intel Core and Intel Xeon processor families, leading to Intel becoming the world’s preeminent microprocessor supplier.