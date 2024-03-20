Byju's Jitesh Shah joins Ola Electric as head of business - after-sales service

Jitesh Shah, who was the senior executive at edtech platform Byju's, has joined Ola Electric as head of the business - after-sales service. He will be reporting to Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and managing director, stated Moneycontrol.

Shah took up the role few months before the company filed for IPO, as reported by ET.

As per Aggarwal, Ola Electric is looking to expand its charging network ten times over to 10,000 fast-charging points by the end of the next quarter, while also expanding its service centre network from the current 400 to 600 by April 2024, highlighted the report.

In January, Aggarwal has announced plans to scale up India’s EV two-wheeler ride-hailing business. He believes that Ola is uniquely positioned to deliver electric two-wheeler ride-hailing on a large scale, given its vast network and production capacity.

Aggarwal said, “India’s economic growth is unstoppable and we aspire to serve one billion Indians. As a technology-first business, leading with innovation, we are confident to spearhead the country’s mobility ambitions and lead the next phase of growth in the industry at large.”