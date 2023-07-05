Carat appoints Sanchayeeta Verma as CEO India

Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanchayeeta Verma as chief executive officer (CEO). She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.

She will be based in Bengaluru and will be responsible for boosting the agency's growth trajectory through strategic leadership. Sanchayeeta will also concentrate on mentoring the agency's talent pool. She will lead new business opportunities, and nurture existing client relationships.

Before joining dentsu, she held various senior management positions at GroupM's Mindshare and Wavemaker.

Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu says, “Sanchayeeta's ethos and the value systems that drive Carat are inextricably linked. Her varied expertise in consumer research, business planning, and client leadership has kept her abreast of the shifting media landscape. She is also dedicated to lifelong learning and staying ahead of the curve, making her an ideal candidate for this position. Carat has increased its scope over the recent year with notable wins such as Tata Neu, Tata Croma, Hero Vida, Times Pro, and others. Sanchayeeta will accelerate expansion and propel the Carat brand to the forefront of the Indian market.”

On her new role, Verma believes that Dentsu and Carat continue to be address critical industry issues such as audience attention, brand EQ and sustainable media.

"They continuously pioneer and lead in digital and CXM. I look forward to Carat being a fantastic partner to its clients, as well as an ideal place for our employees and the planet at large, by marrying the warmth of 'creating for people' with the dynamism of media, content, data, and technology," she adds.

Verma is a senior business leader with a 27-year of experience in the advertising, media and marketing industries. Over the years, she has gained expertise while navigating through streams across media, content, data, and technology.

She has worked across companies such as Lintas Media Group, JWT, Kiwi TTK, etc.