CashKaro ropes in Ishan Agarwal as director - brand and creative

CashKaro has brought Ishan Agarwal on board as director - brand and creative. In his role, Agarwal is in charge of crafting compelling narratives, shaping the brand image of the company, leading the charge on campaigns, guiding the brand towards its goals, and tracking performance, measuring impact, and using insights to refine strategies.
Prior to this, Ishan Agarwal led HT Media as brand lead.
Agarwal, who began his career with Capital Marketing, has worked in companies like Madison World, DDB Mudra Group, DA MILANO Leathers, Heads Up For Tails and Bandstand Hospitality.