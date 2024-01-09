comScore

Brand Makers

CashKaro ropes in Ishan Agarwal as director - brand and creative

Previously, Ishan Agarwal was the brand lead at HT Media.

By  Storyboard18Jan 9, 2024 3:45 PM
CashKaro ropes in Ishan Agarwal as director - brand and creative
Ishan Agarwal, who began his career with Capital Marketing, has worked in companies like Madison World, DDB Mudra Group, DA MILANO Leathers, Heads Up For Tails and Bandstand Hospitality.

CashKaro has brought Ishan Agarwal on board as director - brand and creative. In his role, Agarwal is in charge of crafting compelling narratives, shaping the brand image of the company, leading the charge on campaigns, guiding the brand towards its goals, and tracking performance, measuring impact, and using insights to refine strategies.

Prior to this, Ishan Agarwal led HT Media as brand lead.

Agarwal, who began his career with Capital Marketing, has worked in companies like Madison World, DDB Mudra Group, DA MILANO Leathers, Heads Up For Tails and Bandstand Hospitality.


Tags
First Published on Jan 9, 2024 3:45 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Puneeth Bekal joins HDFC Securities as CMO and HDFC Sky as executive vice president

Puneeth Bekal joins HDFC Securities as CMO and HDFC Sky as executive vice president

Brand Makers

'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar joins Estate Protocol as head of marketing

'Trivago guy' Abhinav Kumar joins Estate Protocol as head of marketing

Brand Makers

Pocket FM onboards Suyog Gothi as VP and India country head

Pocket FM onboards Suyog Gothi as VP and India country head

Brand Makers

GroupM hires Gurpreet Singh as head of performance

GroupM hires Gurpreet Singh as head of performance

Brand Makers

Arindam Roychowdhury joins Younion as vice president - strategic growth

Arindam Roychowdhury joins Younion as vice president - strategic growth

Brand Makers

Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria quits the Chinese smartphone maker

Oppo India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria quits the Chinese smartphone maker

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec appointments across Unilever, Mastercard, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Kia and more

CXO Moves: Exec appointments across Unilever, Mastercard, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Kia and more